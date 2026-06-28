Brussels is the next stop for UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin, who is still working on the instructions of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to hold a new series of contacts with the aim of convening a new expanded conference on the Cyprus problem.

On Monday, Holguin was due to meet President of the European Council Antonio Costa but that meeting has not been put off until July 13.

On the agenda of the meeting will be EU-Turkish issues and how they can contribute to progress on the Cyprus problem.

The envoy has also requested a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, recognising the important role her new envoy, expected to be appointed in the coming days, can play.

After Brussels, Holguin will return to Cyprus in the first days of July where she will meet both leaders.

Holguin was last in Cyprus in early June where she met both President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman. She then went to Athens and Ankara.