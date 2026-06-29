Wastewater treatment leads EU environmental spending

European Union member states directed €79 billion towards environmental protection assets throughout 2025, according to figures from Eurostat.

These investments represented 0.4 per cent of the total EU gross domestic product and 1.9 per cent of investments across the entire economy.

The wastewater treatment sector drew the largest share of funding, accounting for 37.7 per cent of all environmental protection expenditure.

Following this, waste management initiatives secured 27.3 per cent of the total investment.

Projects focused on air and climate protection received 11.2 per cent of the overall investment share.

Corporations were the primary contributors, allocating €49.6 billion toward the acquisition of specialised technologies and equipment designed to mitigate the environmental impact of their production processes.

This corporate expenditure represented 62.7 per cent of the total investment within the environmental protection category.

These industrial outlays included a wide range of assets such as air emissions-reducing equipment, the construction and maintenance of wastewater treatment plants, and the purchase of vehicles for waste transport.

Companies also invested in waste collection plants and the acquisition of land specifically to establish natural reserves and protect biodiversity.

The general government and the non-profit sector were responsible for the remaining 37.3 per cent of the total investment activity.