A new free mobile app helping people in Cyprus report signs of wildfires, receive nearby alerts and access key fire-safety information has gone live, with TechIsland and Brickworks Games launching SafeIsland CY in collaboration with Kitas Weather.

Available on iOS and Android as part of an initial pilot phase, SafeIsland CY brings wildfire reports, nearby alerts and fire-safety information together through one interactive map, while Kitas Weather will administer the platform during the pilot, support the provision of timely updates and assist with reviewing and verifying information submitted through the app.

The app was developed by Brickworks Games as part of the TechIsland Wildfire Initiative, which was established by TechIsland following the devastating wildfires of 2025 to support affected communities and strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and immediate response.

Designed as a community-powered public-safety tool, SafeIsland CY aims to improve early awareness and help communities share useful information faster during periods of increased wildfire risk.

It has been created particularly for residents in rural, mountain and high-risk areas, where early local information can make a real difference.

During the first minutes of a wildfire, information is often fragmented, while people nearby may notice smoke, blocked roads or changing wind conditions before that information becomes widely visible.

SafeIsland CY seeks to close this gap by making local observations easier to share, verify and access.

Through the app, users can report smoke or fire by placing a pin on the map, add a photo or short description from the ground, receive alerts about nearby community reports and view active reports on a live map.

This allows people to stay better informed while at home, on the road, in rural areas or near the mountains.

At the same time, SafeIsland CY is not intended to replace emergency services. In the event of immediate danger, citizens should always contact the relevant authorities through the official emergency channels.

Instead, the app is designed to support early awareness, improve access to useful local information and help communities share observations more quickly and responsibly.

The initial pilot period will allow TechIsland, Brickworks Games and Kitas Weather to assess how the platform performs in real-life conditions, gather feedback from users and relevant stakeholders and identify opportunities to further strengthen its functionality, content and operating processes.

The app has also been designed with a privacy-first approach, meaning it does not use background location tracking. Location is used only when a user submits a report, while users decide what information they share and reports focus on the incident rather than the person reporting it.

Georgy Beloglazov, CEO of Brickworks Games, said “SafeIsland CY was created with a clear purpose: to use technology in a practical way so that people and communities can share timely and useful information when there is a potential wildfire risk.”

“The first minutes are often critical, and access to local information can support better awareness and faster mobilisation,” he added, explaining that “the pilot phase will allow us to observe how the app is used in real-life conditions, listen to users and continue improving the platform.”

Beloglazov also said “we are proud that the Brickworks Games team has contributed to an initiative that directly supports the safety and resilience of Cyprus.”

Meanwhile, Eric Kitas, founder of Kitas Weather, said “we are pleased to collaborate with TechIsland and Brickworks Games for SafeIsland CY. Timely and reliable information is particularly important during periods of increased wildfire risk.”

Referring to Kitas Weather’s role during the pilot phase, he added that “through our role in administering the platform, we aim to help ensure that the app provides useful and responsible information to communities across Cyprus.”

Tanya Romanyukha, General Manager of TechIsland, said “the TechIsland Wildfire Initiative is built on the belief that collaboration can lead to practical and meaningful solutions for Cyprus.”

She added that “SafeIsland CY is an example of how technology, community participation and local expertise can come together to support awareness, prevention and preparedness.”

“We are grateful to Brickworks Games for developing the platform and to Kitas Weather for taking an active role in administering it during this important pilot phase,” Romanyukha continued.

She also encouraged people across the island to take part in the pilot, saying “we encourage people across Cyprus to download the app, use it responsibly and share their feedback so that we can continue strengthening it as an additional tool for community awareness.”

SafeIsland CY was first presented to the public on July 23, 2026, during the presentation of the TechIsland Wildfire Initiative at The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol.

The app is now available free of charge on iOS and Android, with citizens encouraged to download it, enable notifications and become familiar with its basic functions so that communities can access and share wildfire-related information faster and more responsibly.

TechIsland is the largest technology association in Cyprus, representing more than 400 member companies. Established in 2021 as a non-profit organisation, its mission is to position Cyprus as a leading technology and innovation hub, while supporting the growth of the technology sector and fostering a collaborative tech ecosystem across the island.