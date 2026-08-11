Could three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic suit up for a professional team in Greece in 2027-28?

Well, if Panathinaikos Basketball Club owner Dimitrios Giannakopoulos had his way, Jokic would be playing for his team this coming season.

Giannakopoulos, whose net worth is estimated anywhere from $500 million and $1.9 billion, said in a “Euro Insiders” podcast published today that he pitched the Denver Nuggets on buying out Jokic’s contract and bringing him to Athens.

“People are going to say, ‘OK, now he’s joking,'” Giannakopoulos said. “I did make a very serious proposal this year, both to his team and to him. I got a rejection. I know that he has one more year (on his) contract.”

Technically, Jokic has two years remaining. Per Spotrac, he’s due to be paid $59,033,114 this season and $62,841,702 next season — but 2027-28 is Jokic’s option.

“When I asked, he had a certain contract running,” Giannakopoulos said. “This was his last year. I tried to buy out his last year. They didn’t even, I mean, it took a few seconds to say, ‘Who? Greece? Where? What? Bye,’ from his team. But … let’s wait until next year.”

Jokic, 31, has spent all 11 of his NBA seasons with the Nuggets and has averaged 22.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists while leading the charge to the franchise’s only NBA championship in 2022-23.

Jokic has averaged a triple-double each of the last two seasons. Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook (four times) are the only other players who have averaged a triple-double.

Last year in the EuroLeague, Panathinaikos posted a 22-16 record to finish seventh out of 20 teams and lost to Valencia Basket in the first round of the playoffs. Former NBA players such as Jerian Grant, Juancho Hernangomez, Kendrick Nunn and Guerschon Yabusele are listed on their preseason roster.