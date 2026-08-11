Russian attacks killed 12 people across Ukraine overnight, including six in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, while a drone attack killed one person and sparked warehouse fires in Russia’s Voronezh region, officials said on Tuesday.

Another 36 people were reported wounded across Ukraine, while two people were injured in Voronezh.

Russian troops launched missiles and aerial bombs at Zaporizhzhia early on Tuesday, killing six people and wounding 20, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Photographs posted by the governor showed buildings and vehicles ablaze.

Russia also struck Kyiv, where warehouses in a central district caught fire, according to the capital’s military administration. One person was injured.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said medical personnel had been sent to the district, while Reuters witnesses reported hearing explosions in the city. Air-raid alerts were sounded in both Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, local authorities said another six people were killed and 16 wounded overnight in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk.

Across the border in Russia, a drone attack killed one person and injured two others in the Voronezh region, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said.

Russian air-defence units destroyed 15 drones over the city of Voronezh and five surrounding districts, Gusev said on Telegram.

Falling drone debris sparked fires at two warehouses belonging to a large company. One fire covered an area of 16,000 square metres, while another spread across 20,000 square metres, the governor said.

Russian online retailer Wildberries said its logistics facilities in the region had been evacuated in accordance with safety procedures. It later said the fire at its facility had been extinguished, goods had not been damaged and deliveries had been rerouted to other warehouses.