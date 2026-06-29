A fire broke out at a factory in the Aradippou industrial area on Monday shortly after 2.15pm, triggering a large-scale response from emergency services.

The fire brigade was dispatched to the scene, where the blaze affected a factory producing refrigerators.

Authorities said crews were working to bring the fire under control while carrying out precautionary searches for any workers who may have been inside at the time.

Police have secured the perimeter and diverted traffic as thick smoke is spreading across the industrial zone.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, fire service spokesperson Koulla Mesaritou said “all available forces were mobilised” in response to the incident.

The extent of damage to the facility remains unclear, while operations continue into the afternoon with cooling efforts and monitoring for possible flare-ups.

Officials said investigations into the cause of the fire will begin once the site has been declared safe.

Nearby residents were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

More to follow….