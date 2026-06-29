A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Paphos criminal court on Monday after being found guilty of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The court also imposed a three-year prison sentence for negligent driving but ordered the two sentences to run concurrently.

The case stems from an incident in which officers from the police drugs squad Ykan stopped the defendant’s car on a road in Paphos earlier this year.

Police said the vehicle collided with two official police vehicles before coming to a stop.

A search uncovered a travel bag containing 10.041kg of cannabis, while officers also found around half a gram of a substance believed to be cocaine inside the vehicle.

Further searches at premises managed by the defendant and at his home uncovered an additional 2.509kg of cannabis.

In total, police seized around 12.5kg of cannabis during the investigation.

The 36-year-old was arrested at the scene, while Ykan and the Paphos traffic police carried out further investigations that led to his conviction.