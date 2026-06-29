Oceana urged EU leaders to enhance support for low-impact fishermen via the upcoming Ocean Act on Monday, saying this is essential for safeguarding coastal communities and marine ecosystems.

Following the high-level conference on islands and coastal communities held in Paphos last week, Oceana urged the EU to prioritise small-scale fishermen’s access to coastal waters over industrial fleets.

“Low-impact fishermen play a crucial role in strengthening coastal communities, generating income, providing local catches and maintaining traditional practices,” Oceana’s head of campaigns in Europe Vanya Vulperhorst said.

The organisation suggested protecting the first 12 nautical miles of coastal waters for low-impact fishermen, increasing fishing opportunities for fleets that support coastal jobs, and restoring fish stocks and marine habitats.

Oceana said similar measures already exist in dozens of countries but remain largely absent across the EU.

It also called on European Fisheries Commissioner Costas Kadis to include them in the proposed Ocean Act and ensure existing fisheries rules are fully implemented.

With Ireland assuming the rotating EU presidency on July 1, Oceana sees an opportunity to promote sustainable fisheries policies that support coastal communities and marine ecosystems.