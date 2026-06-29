A 41-year-old man was arrested in Paphos on suspicion of offences related to child sexual abuse material, police said on Monday.

The investigation began after police received information that a user on an online platform had searched for illegal material involving the sexual abuse of minors.

Police said investigators from the cybercrime unit identified the suspect.

A court-authorised search of his home led to the seizure of a laptop, three mobile phones and two external hard drives, which will undergo forensic examination.