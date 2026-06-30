Twelve people were arrested as part of targeted police operations during Monday night.

The arrests were for illegal residence, burglary, theft, stabbing and causing actual bodily harm.

During the overnight operations, officers stopped and inspected 446 vehicles and checked 574 drivers and passengers, filing a total of 227 complaints, 66 of which concerned exceeding the speed limit, one for drink driving and one for driving under the influence of drugs.

Three vehicles were impounded.