The court of appeal on Tuesday increased the prison sentences of two men convicted over a series of residential burglaries, ruling that the original penalties were too lenient.

In a unanimous decision, it partly upheld appeals by the attorney-general, finding that the Nicosia district court had failed to give sufficient weight to the pair’s repeated criminal activity, and the need for deterrent sentences.

The two men admitted carrying out a series of burglaries, many of them at night, stealing jewellery, cash and other valuables worth tens of thousands of euros.

They also pleaded guilty to laundering €43,780 obtained through the offences.

The appeals court said the trial court had made an error by not treating the repeated nature of the crimes as an aggravating factor.

It stressed that residential burglaries remain a serious offence that undermines people’s sense of security and requires firm punishment.

Judges noted that mitigating factors, such as guilty pleas, clean records, youth and personal circumstances, were considered but did not outweigh the need to protect the public and deter similar crimes.

The ruling highlighted burglaries in occupied homes, including one involving a 96-year-old woman, as particularly serious. Several prison terms were increased.

Sentences for the most serious night-time burglaries rose from 22 to 36 months, and the sentence for money laundering increased from 24 to 36 months.

The court of appeal concluded that the original sentences did not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offences or the sustained nature of the criminal activity.

It said the penalties should better serve the principles of punishment and deterrence in cases involving burglary and theft.