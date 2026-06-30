Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that the central bank’s shift in communications to focus on multiple ​scenarios rather than a single forecast makes it harder for rate-setters to ‌reach a collective viewpoint, echoing concerns among other policymakers.

The central bank in April stopped publishing a single central projection for the economy in favour of three separate ​scenarios and in 2025 began including individual Monetary Policy Committee members’ ​own explanation of their votes in policy minutes.

“By having ⁠the use of scenarios, I think we’ve tended to encourage (MPC) members to ​focus on their own view, seeking to have their own scenario, which ​to some extent comes to the detriment of the collective view of the committee, which ultimately drives the final decision,” Pill said during a panel discussion hosted by the ​central bank of Uzbekistan.

Pill’s remarks chimed with those made by MPC ​members last week including Megan Greene, who joined Pill in voting to raise the ‌BoE’s ⁠main interest rate to 4 per cent from 3.75 per cent, and Alan Taylor who is at opposite ends of the MPC policy spectrum and voted with the 7-2 majority to keep borrowing costs steady.

In minutes of the June policy decision, ​Pill said an ​increase in borrowing ⁠costs would help address the “significant uncertainties” the MPC faces around how businesses and households respond to higher ​costs and less purchasing power.

In a separate interview with ​British news ⁠agency PA Media, published on Monday, Pill said he was concerned that other policymakers had become complacent about having inflation persistently above the central bank’s ⁠2 per cent target.

“I ​do fear a little bit that, because ​we saw inflation go to 11 per cent, policy discussion becomes: ‘Oh inflation at 3 per cent is not so ​bad’,” Pill told PA Media.