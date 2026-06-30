British companies expectations for growth in the coming quarter fell this month to their ​lowest level this year, according to a ‌survey released this week that added to a run of downbeat business sentiment readings.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said ​its gauge of expected output volumes for ​the next three months — which measures confidence ⁠in the manufacturing, retail and services sectors — fell ​to -28 from -24, its lowest level since December 2025.

The ​survey followed last week’s S&P Global business surveys that showed the steepest downturn since January 2023 underway in the ​services sector, the growth engine of Britain’s economy.

A ​separate survey from online jobs portal Adzuna showed job vacancies ‌rose ⁠for a fourth month running.

The CBI’s gauge of growth for the past three months fell to -34 in June from -31 in May, the lowest ​reading since March

Output ​volumes in ⁠the services sector “fell significantly”, the CBI said—with consumer-facing and business services ​sub-sectors both struggling

Adzuna said advertised salaries dropped ​by ⁠0.2 per cent on the month, but were 3.8 per cent higher than a year ago

Graduate salaries were down 42 per cent ⁠year-on-year, ​the sharpest drop on record

The ​CBI Growth Indicator covered 848 companies from May 26 to June ​12.