British companies expectations for growth in the coming quarter fell this month to their lowest level this year, according to a survey released this week that added to a run of downbeat business sentiment readings.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of expected output volumes for the next three months — which measures confidence in the manufacturing, retail and services sectors — fell to -28 from -24, its lowest level since December 2025.
The survey followed last week’s S&P Global business surveys that showed the steepest downturn since January 2023 underway in the services sector, the growth engine of Britain’s economy.
A separate survey from online jobs portal Adzuna showed job vacancies rose for a fourth month running.
The CBI’s gauge of growth for the past three months fell to -34 in June from -31 in May, the lowest reading since March
Output volumes in the services sector “fell significantly”, the CBI said—with consumer-facing and business services sub-sectors both struggling
Adzuna said advertised salaries dropped by 0.2 per cent on the month, but were 3.8 per cent higher than a year ago
Graduate salaries were down 42 per cent year-on-year, the sharpest drop on record
The CBI Growth Indicator covered 848 companies from May 26 to June 12.
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