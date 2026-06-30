Eurobank announced on Monday that its board of directors decided to appoint John Arthur Hollows, an independent non-executive board member, as a new member of the audit committee.

The appointment, which was finalised during a meeting held on June 26, 2026, was made to fill the vacancy that arose following the resignation of Jawaid Mirza.

This move restores the five-member composition of the committee as originally determined by the annual general meeting of shareholders on July 23, 2024.

Following the appointment, the audit committee reconstituted its membership and confirmed its leadership structure.

Burkhard Eckes, an independent non-executive director, will serve as the chairman of the committee.

The committee also includes Rajeev Kakar, Irene Rouvitha Panou, Alice Gregoriadi and John Arthur Hollows, all serving as independent non-executive directors.