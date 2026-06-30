The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has issued a call for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in a European Commission survey regarding occupational safety and health and the protection of workers’ rights in subcontracting chains.

The initiative falls under the framework of the Enterprise Europe Network and serves as preparatory work for the upcoming Quality Jobs Act, which seeks to align employment standards with the needs of the modern economy.

The chamber explained that the European Commission aims to collect data and real-world experiences from businesses regarding current policies and practices applied to occupational health and safety.

The survey also focuses on the protection of workers’ rights within subcontracting chains, as well as the benefits and costs associated with implementing these policies for individual businesses.

Participation is considered vital, as the findings will directly influence the development of future European policies in the field of employment and job quality.

Interested parties may complete the questionnaire online before the deadline on July 27, 2026.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry clarified that the process does not require participants to create or use an EU Login account.

All eligible businesses, the chamber explained, are invited to contribute their perspective to ensure that future regulations better address the specific requirements of European SMEs.