House President Annita Demetriou told the plenary of the Hellenic Parliament on Tuesday that Greece and Cyprus should deepen cooperation across defence, and regional security.

Taking to the dais to address the ‘Parliament of the Hellenes’, Demetriou described Greece and Cyprus as neighbouring European democracies with enduring historical and national ties situated on what she called “the most sensitive edge of Europe”.

She said both countries face common challenges including wars, migration pressures, energy disruption, hybrid threats and what she described as revisionist behaviour.

“Greece and Cyprus have the ability to transform their geographical position into a source of strength,” she said.

“Peace requires extroversion, security requires deterrence and development requires stability.”

Demetriou said the two countries should strengthen their role as a common European gateway connecting the Levant with the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

She argued that debate over the future direction of the EU extends beyond Brussels and requires reforms to improve decision making, strengthen foreign policy coordination, enhance defence capabilities and deepen energy cooperation.

She said Europe must move “from a Europe of embarrassment to a Europe of determination” through faster decision making, stronger solidarity mechanisms and greater competitiveness while balancing economic responsibility with investment and maintaining both humanitarian values and effective border security.

Referring to European defence initiatives, Demetriou welcomed the SAFE programme and efforts to reinforce the European defence industry, saying they provide opportunities for joint procurement, interoperability and industrial development.

She also argued that participation by third countries in European defence mechanisms should be considered in a broader political context.

“It is inconceivable that European money for armaments would end up supporting a country that maintains occupation troops on European soil and that threatens war against another member state,” she said.

Demetriou identified energy infrastructure as another strategic priority, pointing to natural gas projects, electricity networks and the Great Sea Interconnector project (GSI).

She said these projects could reduce Cyprus’ energy isolation, improve security of supply and integrate the Eastern Mediterranean more closely with the European energy market.

Addressing regional security, she said the Levant should become “a place of cooperation and mutual benefit” for countries that respect international law, state sovereignty and good neighbourly relations.

Referring to Turkey, she said its interests would be better served through regional cooperation than confrontation.

“Turkey has much more to gain from a region of cooperation, interconnections and common development than from aggression”, she said.

Demetriou also called for continued defence cooperation between Greece and Cyprus alongside partnerships with countries including France, the United States, Israel, Egypt, India and Gulf states.

She expressed appreciation for Greece’s recent assistance during a security threat affecting Cyprus, saying the deployment of Greek aircraft and naval assets had operational and symbolic importance.

Demetriou reaffirmed Cyprus’ position on the Cyprus issue, calling for “the withdrawal of the occupying troops, the termination of the guarantees, the abolition of interventionist rights and the restoration of the unity, sovereignty and freedom of our homeland”.

“The survival of Hellenism on the island cannot be jeopardized. The Greeks of Cyprus cannot be turned into a minority in their own land,” she concluded.