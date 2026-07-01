The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that it recently presented its annual academic excellence award to the top-performing economics student at the University of Cyprus, continuing a long-standing initiative promoting educational achievement and recognising outstanding academic performance.

The award was presented as part of the organisation’s broader contribution to society and its corporate social responsibility programme, the exchange said.

The distinction, officially named the “Cyprus Stock Exchange Annual Award in memory of former CSE Council chairman Akis Cleanthous”, was presented during a special awards ceremony honouring University of Cyprus students who excelled during the 2025-2026 academic year.

The ceremony took place on June 29, 2026 at the University of Cyprus.

CSE Deputy General Manager Nicos Trypatsas presented a cash prize of €500 to Stylianos Savva, who achieved the highest academic performance in the economics specialisation within the Department of Economics of the University’s School of Economics and Management.

The CSE said the annual recognition of an outstanding University of Cyprus student has “become an established institution in recent years”.

According to the exchange, the initiative aims to encourage students to strive for academic excellence while also recognising both their academic performance and personal integrity.