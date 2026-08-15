There are still plenty of myths about what happens during hypnosis

By Vasilios Silivistris

Many people have heard of hypnosis, but not everyone understands what hypnotherapy really is. Thanks to stage shows and television, there are still plenty of myths about what happens during hypnosis and what it can and cannot do.

The word hypnosis comes from the Greek word Hypnos, meaning sleep. However, hypnosis is not actually sleep. It is a state of deep relaxation and focused attention, where the mind becomes more open to helpful suggestions while you remain aware of what is happening around you.

During a hypnotherapy session, the therapist guides you into this relaxed state using simple techniques such as breathing, relaxation and visualisation. You are not unconscious, and you do not lose control. You can hear everything being said, and you can choose to end the session at any time.

One of the biggest misconceptions about hypnosis is that the therapist takes control of your mind. This is not true. A qualified hypnotherapist cannot make you do anything that goes against your beliefs, values or wishes. Hypnotherapy works best when the client is willing to take part and wants to make a positive change.

Myth 1: You will forget everything that happened

Most people remember the whole session. Although some people may forget small parts, complete memory loss is very uncommon.

Myth 2: Hypnosis helps you remember every detail of the past

Hypnosis is not a reliable way of recovering memories. While people may remember more, those memories are not always accurate and can sometimes be influenced by suggestion.

Myth 3: You can be hypnotised against your will

No. Hypnosis relies on your co-operation. If you do not want to be hypnotised, it will not happen.

Myth 4: The therapist controls your actions

Even when deeply relaxed, you remain in control. You can speak, move and stop the session whenever you wish.

Myth 5: Hypnosis gives you special powers

Hypnotherapy may help improve confidence, focus and motivation, but it cannot make you stronger, faster or more talented than your natural ability allows.

Hypnotherapy is often used to help people give up smoking

Research suggests that hypnotherapy may help some people manage a range of conditions and challenges, including: managing chronic pain; anxiety and stress; certain phobias; Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS); pain during some medical and dental procedures; nausea linked to chemotherapy; smoking cessation; building confidence and changing unwanted habits.

It is important to remember that hypnotherapy is not a cure for every problem and should not replace medical treatment where this is needed. Instead, it is often used alongside conventional healthcare as part of a wider treatment plan.

Everyone experiences hypnosis differently. Some people feel deeply relaxed, while others simply feel calm and focused. Many compare it to becoming absorbed in a good book or daydream, where you are aware of your surroundings but your attention is fully focused.

People are often surprised to discover that they remain aware throughout the session. They can hear the therapist, respond to questions and remember what happened afterwards.

As with any healthcare or wellbeing profession, training and qualifications matter. If you are considering hypnotherapy, ask where your therapist trained and whether they completed an accredited course.

Accredited training helps ensure that practitioners have studied not only hypnosis techniques, but also professional ethics, client care and safe practice. Many also continue their professional development throughout their careers to keep their knowledge and skills up to date.

Choosing a well-trained, accredited hypnotherapist gives you greater confidence that you are receiving professional care in a safe, ethical and supportive environment.

Hypnotherapy is not about mind control or stage performances. It is a recognised therapeutic approach that, when practised responsibly by a properly trained professional, can help people make positive changes and improve their overall wellbeing.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk