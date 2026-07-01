On Saturday, June 20, 2026, Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, will host Life Surge, a one-day event that has drawn more than 117,000 attendees to its live gatherings as of January 2026. People from across the country have already been through it. They sat where you would sit. They heard what you would hear. And they left with something they say they did not come in with.

What Is the Point of Life Surge?

Life Surge exists to inspire, train, and equip people to surge their resources and influence for Kingdom impact. That is not a slogan added to a website. It is the organizing conviction behind everything scheduled for June 20 at Scope Arena. Life Surge Founder Joe Johnson built the entire approach around a God-First Educational Approach to financial education, one that holds faith and financial responsibility together rather than treating them as opposing forces. Faith and financial responsibility belong together. Faith and financial responsibility do not conflict. That conviction shapes the speaker selection, the structure of the day, and the decisions people leave making.

What Attendees From Other Cities Are Saying

People who have attended Life Surge events in other cities are direct about what they experienced. Bob Ferrari offered this account: “Life Surge is a top-notch Christian organization empowering people to be better stewards of their finances to make a bigger impact on God’s kingdom. I am very impressed with the spirit of excellence” (https://lifesurgereviews.com/).

Kathryn G. from Fort Mill, South Carolina, put it plainly: “My biggest takeaway is never to forget Jesus and always put him in everything that I do. I would recommend Life Surge to those who want to learn more about wealth and want to understand and be impacted by Jesus in the business world because sometimes it is so hard to bring Jesus into the workplace” (https://lifesurgereviews.com/).

Teresa Flores described the structure of her event this way: “Worship, Wisdom, Work, Wealth. And they delivered! The event was well-organized, with a great balance of education, worshipping, and personal growth.”

These accounts come from different cities, different backgrounds, and different personal circumstances. What holds them together is the consistency of the experience. That same consistency surfaces in independent reviews of Life Surge events and in discussions among faith-based investors who have attended and shared their takeaways publicly.

The Speakers Coming to Norfolk

The June 20 lineup at Scope Arena includes a roster that Life Surge has assembled with specific intent. Priscilla Shirer, a nationally recognized speaker and author, is scheduled to appear. So is John C. Maxwell, one of the most widely published leadership voices in the world. Tim Tebow, a two-time national football champion, will be on the stage. Ed Mylett, entrepreneur and top-ranked podcast host, is also confirmed. Navy SEAL and author Jason Redman joins the program, alongside Sage Steele, host of The Sage Steele Show, and The Benham Brothers, known as Kingdom entrepreneurs with a track record in both business and Christian influence.

Life Surge President Shawn Marcell, whose leadership has guided the organization through record attendance years, will also be present. Christian music artist Natalie Grant is set to perform. The speaker and artist lineup is subject to change.

Life Surge President Shawn Marcell has said about the community that forms at these events: “God never called us to do life alone. I think that the community we are building is one of the most powerful things that I see developing as we go into the future years.”

The Four Pillars That Structure the Day

Life Surge events are organized around four specific areas, referred to as the Four W’s: Worship, Wisdom, Work, and Wealth. Each connects to a scriptural foundation. The Wisdom pillar draws from Proverbs 4:7: “Wisdom is the principal thing. In all your getting, get understanding.” The Wealth pillar references Isaiah 48:17: “I am the Lord your God, who teaches you to profit, who leads you in the way you should go.”

The day is not structured as a church service, nor is it a corporate conference. It is a focused, full-day experience built around the position that owning resources and building influence are responsibilities, not contradictions to faith. Attendees leave with a clearer framework for how stewardship, work, and purpose connect. Video testimonials from past attendees are available on the Life Surge YouTube channel for those who want to hear directly from people who have been through the experience.

What Happens After the Event

For people who want to continue after the one-day event, there are optional next steps. Some attendees choose to participate in three-day introductory experiences known as Impact Classes, which provide an overview of financial concepts including the stock market. During these Impact Classes, additional training programs are available for purchase. Attendees who decide to pursue further training may enroll in those programs at an additional cost, which provide further instruction from trading and financial instructors. Impact Classes are listed at LifeSurge.com/impactclasses. None of these steps are required. Participation is voluntary at every level.

Ticket Options for Norfolk

Tickets for the June 20 event at Scope Arena are available at multiple pricing levels to accommodate different situations. Options include Standard, Premier, VIP, and Ultimate packages. Ticket prices vary by market and package. Everyone who secures a ticket also receives the Impact Series, a collection of four eBooks: “A Firm Foundation,” “Kingdom-Driven Investing,” “Property With Purpose,” and “Build, Scale, and Lead with Purpose.”

Parking is available near Scope Arena at 201 E. Brambleton Ave., Norfolk, Virginia 23510, with costs varying by lot. The venue operates a cashless concessions policy, and clear bags not exceeding 16 x 16 x 8 inches are permitted.

Why Norfolk, and Why Now

Life Surge draws crowds that can exceed 5,000 attendees per city. The events have reached people in markets across the country, producing 25,541 decisions for Christ in 2025 alone. Life Surge funded 1.25 million YouVersion Bible downloads in 2025, and the organization has a stated goal of 100,000 decisions for Christ for 2026. Johnson described the trajectory this way: “We’ve grown from a mustard seed to a giant tree.”

Norfolk is next. Tickets are available at tickets-ts.lifesurge.com/norfolk-2026.

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