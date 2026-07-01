A 58-year-old man is in a critical condition at the Nicosia district hospital after being run over while walking on a road in the Troodos mountain village of Orounda, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, with the man being hit by a car which was being driven by a 69-year-old man.

Both men were taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital. While the driver was later discharged, the 58-year-old remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.