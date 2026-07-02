Wizz Air on Thursday announced the launch of a new package holiday booking platform named Wizz Holidays, aimed at simplifying vacation planning for travellers across Europe and beyond.

The platform employs advanced artificial intelligence to allow customers to bundle flights, accommodation, and ground transfers into single bookings.

This service, which promotes the slogan “Unpackage Yourself”, supports multi-city and multimodal itineraries, enabling users to visit several destinations in one trip.

Users can utilise an AI-driven keyword search to receive tailored trip recommendations by entering broad inspirations such as specific regions or activity types like skiing.

A discovery feature titled “Anytime Anywhere” provides the best available travel deals across the network for those who do not have fixed destinations or travel dates.

The company claims that integrated bundles provide exclusive rates, offering better value than booking individual travel components separately.

“Today we are celebrating more than just the launch of WIZZ Holidays – we are introducing a smarter way to travel,” said the Commercial Officer of Wizz Air, Silvia Mosquera.

“By pairing our extensive low-fare network with AI technology, we have removed the friction from trip planning and help create unforgettable travel experiences,” she added.

“With our new slogan, ‘Unpackage Yourself’, we invite travellers to enjoy total flexibility, competitive pricing, and effortless multi-city exploration,” Mosquera continued.