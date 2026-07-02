Cyprus recorded 1,711,525 guest nights in short-term rental accommodation booked through online platforms during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to data released by Eurostat on Thursday, as demand for platform-based accommodation continued to grow across Europe.

The figures cover accommodation booked through major online platforms including Airbnb, Booking and Expedia, with Cyprus treated as a single statistical region because of its size, unlike larger countries that are divided into multiple regions.

Eurostat also reported that guests spent 144.3 million nights in short-term rental accommodation booked through online platforms across the European Union during the first quarter of 2026.

This represented an increase of 9.7 per cent compared with the same quarter of 2025.

Compared with the first quarter of 2024, the total number of guest nights across the European Union increased by 16.6 per cent.

The figures are based on monthly data covering short-term accommodation offered through online booking platforms.

Eurostat published national-level data for the first quarter of 2026 alongside regional-level data for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The statistical office explained that the latest release presents highlights from its more detailed Statistics Explained publication.

It also indicated that readers seeking a broader assessment of tourism trends should refer to its annual Statistics Explained analysis covering the whole of 2025.

At regional level, Andalucia in Spain was the European Union’s most popular destination for online-booked short-term accommodation during the fourth quarter of 2025, recording 9,900,000 guest nights.

It was followed by Canarias in Spain with 8,200,000 guest nights and Île-de-France in France with 7,200,000 guest nights.

Eurostat said that all 10 of the most popular tourist regions for online-booked accommodation during the final quarter of 2025 were located in just three countries.

Spain accounted for five of the top 10 regions, while France had three and Italy had two.