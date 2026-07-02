The European Union published the 2026 edition of key figures on European business this week, offering a comprehensive analysis of industry activities, investment, productivity, globalisation, technology, and tourism across member states.

The report highlighted that the total sold production of high-tech products within the EU reached a total value of €414 billion during 2024.

Pharmaceuticals represented the primary driver of this sector, accounting for 29.1 per cent of the total output.

Electronics and telecommunications followed as the second largest contributor, making up 23.1 per cent of the total production value.

Scientific instruments also played a significant role, contributing 20.8 per cent to the overall high-tech manufacturing landscape.

Other technological categories tracked by the report each held shares of less than 10 per cent of the total output.

The data further revealed that the smallest segment of the industry was armaments, which comprised only 1.1 per cent of the total sold production of high-tech goods in the EU.