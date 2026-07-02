The National Bank of Greece acquired 675,000 of its own shares between June 22, 2026, and June 29, 2026, as part of an ongoing share buyback programme.

The transactions were executed at a weighted average price of €15.3816 per share, resulting in a total cost of €10,382,550.

The bank carried out these purchases following the decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2026.

This initiative is also in line with the approval granted by the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank (ECB) on June 8, 2026.

Following these recent transactions, the bank now directly holds a total of 18,316,792 own shares.

These holdings correspond to 2.00 per cent of the share capital of the company.

The bank confirmed its intention to proceed with the subsequent cancellation of these acquired shares.