Police anti-drug officers seized around two kilograms of cannabis during an operation in the Zygi area and arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with the case.

According to a police statement, members of the drug squad (Ykan) arrested the 63-year-old after discovering approximately two kilograms of cannabis in his vehicle and at premises under his control in the Zygi area. Officers also confiscated ammunition, two mobile phones and €743 in cash, which is being investigated as possible proceeds from illegal activities.

Police said that on Wednesday afternoon, officers from the drug squad stopped a vehicle driven by the 63-year-old on the Zygi-Mari road.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately 500 grammes of cannabis, leading to the man’s arrest for a flagrant offence.

A subsequent search of agricultural land and premises used by the suspect in the Zygi area led to the discovery of three nylon packages containing a total of around 1.5kg of cannabis, police said.

The drugs had been carefully concealed inside a metal dog cage.

Police added that, following the suspect’s written consent, officers also searched his residence, where they found and seized 339 shotgun cartridges as evidence.

In addition, two mobile phones were confiscated and will undergo forensic examination, while the €743 in cash is being investigated to determine whether it constitutes proceeds from illegal activities.

The Larnaca branch of the drug squad is continuing its investigation.