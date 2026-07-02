The 46-year-old woman who was shot by her husband on June 30 remains in a critical condition at a private hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

The police officer shot his wife critically injuring her before he killed himself.

Meanwhile the 38-year-old woman who was allegedly stabbed by her former husband on June 27 remains in a stable condition at Nicosia general hospital.

The woman’s 58-year-old mother, who was also allegedly attacked in the same incident, has been discharged from hospital, police said.

The police spokesperson added that there were no new developments regarding the suspected perpetrator and a 35-year-old man remains wanted by authorities