iPhone users spend approximately 40 per cent more on microdrama apps than Android users, according to new research published by technology analyst firm Omdia.

The findings challenge common assumptions surrounding who consumes and pays for this rapidly growing form of digital entertainment.

Although microdramas are often perceived as appealing primarily to lower-income or niche audiences, the research suggests that the reality is far more nuanced.

In several major international markets, iPhone users are significantly more likely to pay for microdrama content than Android users, highlighting the strong commercial potential of these audiences.

In the United States, microdrama adoption is now well established across both major mobile ecosystems.

Around 9 per cent of iPhone users and 10 per cent of Android users in the US have used at least one microdrama app during the past three months.

Monetisation rates in the US market are also remarkably similar, with 69 per cent of iPhone users and 68 per cent of Android users saying they pay for content through subscriptions, one-off purchases, or in-app currencies.

Outside the United States, however, clear platform differences emerge across key regional markets.

In Brazil, 48 per cent of iPhone users pay for microdrama content, compared with 39 per cent of Android users.

In Germany, 49 per cent of iPhone users pay for microdramas compared with 44 per cent of Android users.

South Korea recorded the largest gap among the markets analysed, with 59 per cent of iPhone users paying compared with 45 per cent of Android users.

Complementing the consumer survey, Omdia’s analysis of Sensor Tower data revealed that iPhone users spend approximately €12 per week on microdrama apps, compared with around €9 euros per week for Android users.

The research indicates that while audience reach is becoming increasingly similar across mobile platforms, willingness to pay and overall consumer value differ significantly between device ecosystems and regions.

“Microdramas are rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing segments of digital entertainment,” said Omdia media and entertainment head Maria Rua Aguete.

“Understanding who watches is important, but understanding who pays is what drives long-term commercial success,” Rua Aguete added.

“What’s particularly fascinating is how our research challenges many of the assumptions surrounding microdrama audiences,” she added.

Aguete further explained that “the genre has often been dismissed as appealing primarily to lower-income or niche consumers“.

“Our findings tell a different story,” Rua Aguete continued. “In many markets, iPhone users are actually more likely to pay for microdrama content than Android users, highlighting that these audiences are more diverse and commercially valuable than many in the industry have assumed.”

“For content owners, app developers, and advertisers, understanding these differences will be critical as the global microdrama market continues to expand,” she concluded.