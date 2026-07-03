Services at the Apostolos Andreas monastery in Rizokarpaso are set to resume on Sunday following a suspension of more than two months, according to an announcement from the Office of the Presidential Commissioner.

According to an announcement issued on Friday by presidential commissioner Marinos Hartsiotis’ office, the services, which are held on the first Sunday of each month, will restart following President Nikos Christodoulides’ “decisive and personal intervention” with the Turkish Cypriot side, which enabled agreement for their continuation.

It added that “the unhindered exercise of religious rights, respect for places of worship and access for believers” remain issues of high importance, and said it will continue to monitor developments with consistency and responsibility.

The monastery, located in the Karpass peninsula, has historically been one of the most significant religious sites for the Greek Cypriot community.

Traditional accounts relay that Saint Andrew arrived at the site after his ship went off course enroute to Jerusalem and struck the rocks along the coast.

Historical references place a fortified monastery on the site by the 12th century, where Isaac Komnenos is said to have negotiated his surrender to Richard the Lionheart.

The main church dates to the 18th century, while the present monastery buildings were completed around a century later.