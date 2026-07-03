Authorities issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a woman, spotted in Germany, believed to have orchestrated a bombing in Monaco, adding that the woman would also be subject to an Interpol red notice.

An Interpol red notice is a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect no matter where they are found. It is not an international arrest warrant.

French media reported that the main suspect was a woman who was not located in Monaco or neighbouring France.

Authorities said they would provide further details in the case later on Friday morning.

Three people were wounded on Monday evening in a parcel bomb explosion in the wealthy principality, which was believed to be an attack on a Ukrainian-born oligarch. The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to France, which does not have border checks with Monaco.

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is bordered by the Mediterranean on one side and France on the other.