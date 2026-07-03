Customs officers in Nicosia seized undeclared tobacco products from travellers at Ledra street and Ayios Dhometios crossing points over two days in late June and early July, authorities said on Friday.

A Romanian citizen carrying cigarettes to Ireland was stopped on June 30, when officers found six boxes of 200 cigarettes without required health warnings or traceability codes.

He was arrested and later released after paying a €360 out-of-court settlement, while the tobacco was confiscated.

On July 1, two British tourists in a taxi heading to the United Kingdom were also checked at Agios Dhometios crossing point.

Officers discovered ten boxes of cigarettes and 250 grams of rolling tobacco, all lacking duty-free markings and safety codes.

The men were arrested and released after accepting a €690 settlement, with all products seized by customs authorities.

Authorities said the checks form part of ongoing efforts to prevent tobacco smuggling through Cyprus crossing points.

The customs department stated that the seized goods were meant for personal transport outside Cyprus but failed to meet EU labelling and traceability standards.

They reminded travellers that undeclared tobacco products may be confiscated and subject to fines under Cyprus customs law.