A Cypriot naval cadet studying at Greece’s Naval Non-Commissioned Officers School (Smyn) is under investigation following allegations that he filmed inside women’s bathrooms at the military academy, according to Greek military news website Armyvoice.gr.

The incident came to light on June 9 and has since been referred to the Piraeus Naval Court.

According to sources the cadet placed his phone through a small window and tried to record inside female bathroom facilities.

The allegations caused concern among female cadets at the school and triggered an investigation by the relevant military and judicial authorities. A sworn administrative inquiry was ordered into the incident.

The Cyprus Defence ministry confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that “it is aware of the case and is awaiting the completion of the disciplinary and judicial procedures.”

As part of the administrative investigation, statements were taken from only two individuals, a second-year female cadet linked to the complaint and the third-year cadet alleged to have been involved.