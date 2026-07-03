Switzerland eased past Algeria 2-0 on Thursday to book their place in the World Cup round of 16, with Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye on target.

Switzerland will remain in Vancouver, where they will face either Colombia or Ghana in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The Swiss opener was crafted by 20-year-old talent Johan Manzambi, who surged down the left flank before drilling a low ball across the face of goal for Embolo to convert.

The assist was Manzambi’s second of the tournament. The youngster has also scored three goals in four World Cup appearances despite making only two starts.

Switzerland doubled their advantage a minute into the second half when Ndoye produced a composed finish beyond Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane after the ball broke kindly to him on the edge of the box.

Switzerland, who were eliminated in the round of 16 in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022, will hope this time to break that cycle of disappointment. The three-times World Cup quarter-finalists have not reached the last eight since 1954.