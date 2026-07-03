Company secures two European fintech awards

Freedom24 has won two honours at the 2026 FinTech Awards, receiving recognition for its pan-European retail investment platform and its artificial intelligence-powered compliance technology, the company announced this week.

The European subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp. received the Best Pan-European Retail Investment Platform 2026 award for its proprietary Tradernet platform and its presence across the European Union, as well as the AI in Finance Innovation Award 2026 for its Neo Compliance framework.

The awards, presented by Wealth & Finance International, recognise companies driving innovation in financial technology, with winners selected based on expertise, performance and measurable impact within their respective markets.

The recognition was accompanied by an interview with Freedom24 chief executive Evgenii Tiapkin, who discussed the company’s technology strategy and long-term ambitions in Europe.

According to the company, the award-winning Neo Compliance framework was developed to address one of the biggest challenges facing European brokerages by maintaining rigorous regulatory standards while expanding across multiple jurisdictions.

The system has been developed since 2024 by a team of more than 200 engineers and has progressed through four development phases.

Freedom24 said the framework replaces traditional linear compliance processes with a network of specialised artificial intelligence agents capable of analysing source-of-funds documentation from more than 80 countries, assessing customer risk profiles and monitoring client transactions in near real time.

The company explained that artificial intelligence now completes around 95 per cent of the preparatory compliance work, while qualified compliance officers continue to make all final decisions.

It added that document verification times have been reduced from days to minutes, while transaction monitoring has expanded from selective sampling to comprehensive oversight across the client base.

“The right way to think about financial technology in a regulated environment is as an operating layer that solves real problems within a controlled framework,” Tiapkin said.

He said the same philosophy underpins the company’s approach to dividing responsibilities between artificial intelligence and human staff, including through its client-facing AI Assistant, which supports more than 20 languages.

“AI handles the high-volume, low-risk cognitive load,” Tiapkin said.

“Humans decide wherever outcomes meaningfully affect risk, regulation or client capital,” he added.

“The question is not what AI can do, but what it should decide,” Tiapkin continued.

The chief executive also said that developing the company’s technology entirely in-house enables it to innovate more rapidly without weakening regulatory controls.

“Because Tradernet, Neo Compliance and the AI layer are all developed in-house, improvements ship on our timeline, not a vendor’s,” Tiapkin said.

Looking ahead, he said Freedom24 intends to expand beyond its role as a brokerage into a broader financial ecosystem based on the Freedom SuperApp, a platform already operated by the wider Freedom Group.

The SuperApp combines banking, payments, investing, insurance and lifestyle services within a single account.

Tiapkin also revealed that the company is exploring the possibility of obtaining a European banking licence, while identifying Portugal, Romania and the Czech Republic as priority markets for expansion during the year.

Finally, the company said the awards reflect its strategy of using proprietary technology and engineering to strengthen its competitive position in the European investment services market.