Hadassah Medical Center officially opens in Limassol on July 8, 2026.

One of the world’s leading academic and medical institutions is establishing its permanent presence in Cyprus. A new era in healthcare, prevention, diagnostics, rehabilitation and longevity begins in Eastern Mediterranean

On July 1, 2026, Hadassah Medical Center officially opens its doors in Limassol, and will be operational from July 8, bringing to Cyprus for the first time the expertise, scientific knowledge and philosophy of one of the world’s most recognized academic and medical organizations.

For more than a century, Hadassah has been a benchmark in the international medical community, combining clinical excellence, innovation, research, and human-centered care.

Today, this philosophy is gaining a physical presence in Cyprus.

The decision was officially ratified at the meeting of the relevant governing bodies of Hadassah held in Israel on June 3, 2026, with the participation of representatives of Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO), Hadassah Medical Ltd (HML) and Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization of America (HWZOA), and Hadassah Cyprus, where the opening of Hadassah Medical Center in Limassol on July 1, 2026 was officially approved.

Pictured are the President of the Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization of America (HWZOA), Carol Ann Schwartz, the CEO of (HWZOA) Ellen Hershkin, Chairwoman of the Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) Dalia Itzik, CEO of (HMO) Prof. Yoram Weiss, President of Hadassah Medical Ltd (HML), Yigal Molad and President of Hadassah Cyprus (MMC) Lambros Christofi.

With the main focus of “Hadassah Advanced Medicine”, the new Advanced Medicine Medical and Diagnostic Center was created to offer a completely different approach to medicine. An approach where health is not limited to treatment alone, but extends to prevention, quality of life, longevity and overall well-being of the human being.

Hadassah Medical Center will start operating to the public on July 1, 2026, while by the end of July it will be in full operational operation with all its medical equipment, departments and services available to the public.

The Center’s services are developed around four strategic pillars:

Advanced Diagnostic Medicine with state-of-the-art technology

Specialized Medical Care based on Hadassah’s international standards and clinical protocols

Modern Rehabilitation and Recovery Programs

Prevention, Wellness and Longevity through innovative Advanced Medicine services

Hadassah’s presence in Cyprus is expected to contribute substantially to the upgrading of the country’s health services, offering access to advanced technology, specialized medical services, and international quality standards.

At the same time, it creates the conditions for the establishment of Cyprus as a regional center of medical tourism, innovation and advanced health services for the entire Eastern Mediterranean.

The opening of Hadassah Medical Center is only the beginning of a broader development plan for Cyprus, which includes the gradual development of new services, new medical infrastructure, and the creation of an integrated health ecosystem that combines clinical excellence, research, education, and innovation and the Hadassah Hospital in Nicosia which will be the largest private Hospital in Cyprus.

July 1, 2026 doesn’t just mark the opening of a new medical center;

It marks the arrival of a new health philosophy in Cyprus.

It’s the philosophy that defines how Hadassah approaches every person, every patient, and every care experience — with the goal of meaningfully changing people’s lives through science, innovation, and the human approach.

For more information:

Phone: +357 25010680 / +35796900771

Email: [email protected]

Address: 126 Amathountos Ave., postal code 4532 Agios Tychonas, Limassol