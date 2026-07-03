IKEA presents IKEA PS 2026, a collection inspired by the modern urban lifestyle and the needs of people who want more from their homes. Through 44 new designs, the collection brings a fresh perspective to contemporary Scandinavian design, combining functionality, creativity, and a more playful approach to everyday life.

IKEA PS 2026, the tenth edition in the IKEA PS series, was created by twelve designers from various creative fields, who were asked to redefine the concept of functionality by adding elements of surprise, flexibility, and interactivity to the products. The result is a collection that proves that good design can be practical, affordable, and full of character all at once.

From furniture that adapts to different uses and saves space, to lighting fixtures and objects that transform according to the user’s needs, the new collection meets the demands of life in modern cities, where every square meter counts and every object is expected to serve more than one purpose.

At the same time, the collection highlights the importance of innovation in materials and timelessness in design, combining traditional techniques with contemporary ideas and new creative approaches.

Standouts from the collection include a bright green inflatable armchair, a bench that adds movement and another dimension to the space, and a bendable floor lamp that creates a different atmosphere and mood each time.

With IKEA PS 2026, IKEA invites people to discover new ways to live, create, and interact with their space, demonstrating that functionality and creativity can coexist harmoniously in everyday life.

The IKEA PS 2026 collection is available at IKEA stores and on IKEA.com.cy.

Designers of the IKEA PS 2026 collection: Henrik Preutz, Mikael Axelsson, Matilda Lindstam Nilsson, Ellen Hallström, Lex Pott, Lukas Bazle, Maria Vinka, Ola Wihlborg, Michelle Armas, David Wahl, Friso Wiersma.

#ikea #zoumemazi #dimiourgoumemazi