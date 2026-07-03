Government sources on Friday evening told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the five-member independent investigative team appointed by the Council of Ministers would “immediately” begin its investigation into the findings of the Independent Authority Against Corruption regarding the “Mafia State” case.

The sources said that potential locations for housing the investigative team have been identified, while arrangements are being made for office staff to assist the team and for necessary equipment.

According to the same sources, head of the investigative team, law professor Vasilios Skouris has expressed his intention not to receive remuneration for the services he will provide.

The investigative team comprises Skouris, Sotiris Liasidis, Nikolas Koursaris and Dimitris Tsolakidis.

The government on Thursday announced that the appointment of the criminal investigators would last up to six months, with the possibility of extension, provided that a relevant written and reasoned request is submitted to the Council of Ministers.

Law professor Christos Mylonopoulos, who had initially been appointed as an investigator on Friday evening announced that he would resign from the position as he had represented businessman Michalis Zolotas when he was wanted by the local authorities.