Cyprus’ registered unemployed rose in June, with the increase driven mainly by accommodation and food services, public administration, education, and health and social work, figures released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) showed on Friday.

The number of unemployed persons registered at district labour offices reached 10,056 on the last day of June 2026, compared with 9,153 in the same month last year.

This marked an annual increase of 903 persons, or 9.9 per cent, according to Cystat.

Compared with May, the actual number of registered unemployed also rose sharply, from 7,936 to 10,056. However, this partly reflects the seasonal nature of unemployment in Cyprus, particularly in sectors such as education and public administration.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, which better reflects the underlying trend, registered unemployment increased more modestly to 10,656 persons in June, from 10,543 in May.

The seasonally adjusted figure has remained above 10,000 throughout the first half of the year. It stood at 10,109 in January, 10,116 in February, 10,300 in March, 10,575 in April and 10,543 in May, before rising again in June.

By sector, public administration and defence recorded the highest number of registered unemployed in June, at 2,306 persons, up from 2,171 in June 2025 and far above the 706 recorded in May.

Wholesale and retail trade followed, with 1,362 registered unemployed, compared with 1,297 a year earlier and 1,380 in May.

Education also recorded a significant annual increase, with registered unemployed rising to 1,004 in June from 895 in June 2025. The figure was also sharply higher than the 290 recorded in May.

Accommodation and food service activities, meanwhile, accounted for 934 registered unemployed in June, up from 762 in the same month last year, although down from 1,177 in May.

Professional, scientific and technical activities recorded 813 registered unemployed, compared with 743 in June 2025 and 812 in May.

Other increases were recorded in information and communication, where registered unemployed rose to 479 from 412 a year earlier, and in human health and social work, where the figure increased to 329 from 256.

In financial and insurance activities, registered unemployed stood at 395, slightly higher than the 380 recorded in June 2025, but lower than 405 in May.

Manufacturing also remained higher year-on-year, with 471 registered unemployed in June, compared with 402 a year earlier, while construction stood at 366, down from 401 in June 2025 and unchanged from May.

Transportation and storage recorded 310 registered unemployed, up from 244 a year earlier but lower than 323 in May.

The data also showed smaller annual increases in real estate activities, arts and entertainment, other service activities, and extra-territorial organisations.

At the same time, some sectors recorded fewer registered unemployed than a year earlier. Agriculture, forestry and fishing fell to 51 from 55, water supply and waste management dropped to 13 from 26, while electricity and gas activities stood at 4, compared with 5 in June 2025.

Cystat said the figures refer to persons aged 15 and over who are registered at district and local labour offices, are able and available for work, and are actively seeking employment.