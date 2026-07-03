Seasonal low pressure is affecting the region, bringing mainly clear skies and temperatures close to seasonal averages over the coming days.

Friday will be mostly clear, although areas of low cloud and patchy mist or fog are expected early in the day. Winds will initially be variable to northwesterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, strengthening later, particularly in windward areas, to strong and at times very strong, reaching 5 to 6 Beaufort. The sea will become slightly rough and temporarily rough in exposed coastal areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach 37C inland, around 32C on the south and east coasts, 34C along the north coast and 30C on the west coast and in the higher mountains.

Tonight, conditions will remain mostly clear, although periods of increased low cloud are expected along the west coast. During the early hours of Saturday, low cloud and patchy mist or fog are expected to develop, mainly over the eastern half of the island. Winds will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly and light, at around 3 Beaufort, while the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 21C inland, 22C along the coast and 18C in the higher mountains.

Saturday will remain mostly clear, although increased cloud cover is expected to develop over mountainous areas during the afternoon.

On Sunday and Monday, cloud cover is expected to increase gradually, with isolated showers or thunderstorms possible after midday over mountainous areas and parts of the interior.

Temperatures on Saturday will remain close to average seasonal values, before gradually declining slightly by Monday.