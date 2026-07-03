A 53-year-old Lithuanian woman was arrested in France on a European court warrant for allegedly usurping Greek Cypriot property in the north.

According to the police, the process of extraditing the woman to Cyprus, which had issued the European arrest warrant, is underway.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris, the real estate agent was arrested at the airport of Nice when she was about to travel with her daughter.

Kibris reports that t the woman announced her own arrest in a video, claiming to have lived in Cyprus for 15 years and having established “a licensed company following legal procedures in the northern part of the island and operates in accordance with the law.”