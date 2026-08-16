A suspected arson attack is being investigated after a second fire broke out some 500 metres away from an earlier blaze in Lysos.

The first fire broke out at around 4pm in the Potamoudes area, burning approximately seven hectares of land before being brought under full control by 6pm.

Forestry department spokesman Glafkos Kyriakou said that “the two incidents point to a malicious act”.

The second blaze broke out at around 6pm in the Mersinia area, around 500 metres from the first fire.

Firefighting crews intervened immediately and brought it under control before it could spread.

The scale of the initial fire prompted the activation of the “Icarus” protocol, with nine firefighting aircraft taking part.

A total of 57 forestry department personnel and 11 fire engines were deployed, with six diggers, two tractors, and water tanker also assisting in the operation.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.