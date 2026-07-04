Nathan Ake has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce, subject to international clearance, bringing an end to a highly successful six-year spell at Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

“It’s been a privilege to represent Manchester City over the past six years and I’m so grateful to have been part of a special team,” Ake, 31, said in a statement.

The Netherlands defender joined City from Bournemouth in August 2020 and went on to make 177 appearances across all competitions.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Ake won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, two FA Cups, two League Cups, the Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup.

Ake’s last season at City was hampered by injuries, but he featured in the League Cup final victory over Arsenal before City completed a domestic cup double by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.