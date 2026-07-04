The Republic “strongly condemns” the bomb attacks carried out in the Al-Hijaz area of ​​Damascus on Thursday, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” it said, adding that those responsible “must be held accountable immediately.”

The attack was carried out in a cafe in central Damascus, claiming the lives of nine civilians and injuring at least 20 more.

Citing the Syrian interior ministry, Reuters said that preliminary investigations showed that the blast had been cased by a “crudely made explosive device”. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

In its post on X, the ministry reaffirmed its support for the stability of Syria, stressing that it was “an element of vital importance for regional security”.