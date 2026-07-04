The European Union saw a notable rebound in the trade of rare earth elements during 2025, following a significant decline recorded in the previous year, according to a report from Eurostat.

Total imports rose by 17.1 per cent to reach 15,100 tonnes, while exports grew by 21.1 per cent, amounting to 6,700 tonnes.

The monetary value of imported rare earth elements increased by 23.2 per cent to reach €124.9 million.

Simultaneously, the value of exports experienced a growth of 29.9 per cent, totalling €124.7 million.

Rare earth elements consist of a group of 17 speciality metals that carry a high supply risk while maintaining significant economic importance.

These metals are utilised across a variety of high-tech applications, including essential modern technologies such as mobile phones and computers, as well as advanced medical technologies.

China solidified its position as the top supplier of these materials in 2025, accounting for 46.8 per cent of total import weight, or 7,100 tonnes.

Russia served as the second-largest partner, representing 25.9 per cent of imports with 3,900 tonnes.

Malaysia followed in third place, providing 23.1 per cent of imports, which equated to 3,500 tonnes.

Other notable partners included Japan at 1.6 per cent and the United States at 0.9 per cent.