The household saving rate in the euro area remained stable at 14.3 per cent during the first quarter of 2026, according to a report from Eurostat.

This stability is attributed to the fact that both consumption and gross disposable income increased at a similar pace, rising by 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Data regarding these trends originated from the first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts.

During the same period, the household investment rate in the euro area saw a slight decline, moving from 8.6 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

This contraction occurred as gross fixed capital formation decreased by 0.5 per cent, even while gross disposable income managed a rise of 0.7 per cent.

In the corporate sector, the profit share of businesses, specifically non-financial corporations, fell from 39.7 per cent to 38.6 per cent during the first quarter of 2026.

This decrease was driven by a rise in the compensation of employees, which includes wages and social contributions, alongside taxes minus subsidies on production, which increased by 0.8 per cent.

Simultaneously, the gross value added within the business sector experienced a decline of 0.9 per cent.

The business investment rate within the euro area demonstrated growth, rising from 21.7 per cent to 22.2 per cent throughout the first quarter of 2026.

This increase took place as business gross fixed capital formation grew by 1.6 per cent, despite the simultaneous 0.9 per cent drop in gross value added.

Previous peaks observed in the second quarter of 2019, the fourth quarter of 2019, and the first quarter of 2020 remain linked to large imports of intellectual property products that reflect the broader effects of globalisation.