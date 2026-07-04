A 36-year-old man was on Friday evening arrested for driving in Xylofagou with a blood alcohol level of 150µg, no license and no insurance, police said on Saturday.

A breathalyzer test performed on the driver showed a final reading of 150 µg, well above the legal limit of 9µg.

The 36-year-old was arrested and taken to the Xylofagos police station.

He is expected to appear before the Famagusta district court on July 6 for the immediate registration of the case.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.