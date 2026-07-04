Guest recipes with Yvoni Nicolaidou and Vasilia Kouppanou

Hearty Mushroom & Green Lentil Stew

This mushroom and green lentil stew is the kind of recipe that demonstrates that plant-based cooking can be every bit as comforting and deeply satisfying as any other approach.

The technique that makes this stew exceptional is patience with the mushrooms at the beginning of the recipe! The mushrooms must be cooked in a very hot pan, in a single layer, without being disturbed for 2-3 minutes, to release their moisture. Mushrooms that have merely been softened are a different ingredient from mushrooms that have been properly, deeply-browned, and the difference in the finished stew is apparent. A tablespoon of tomato purée, stirred-in and cooked for a minute before any liquid is added, gives the stew a rounded, almost meaty quality.

Green lentils are the only right choice here because they hold their shape throughout the simmering process. They require no soaking, making them one of the most practical store-cupboard ingredients available. Fresh thyme and a bay leaf work quietly in the background and a small splash of soy sauce stirred in at the end deepens the umami to a level entirely disproportionate to the modesty of its preparation time. Serve generously in deep bowls with the thickest, most crusty bread and note that this stew reheats beautifully and improves perceptibly overnight as the flavours continue to settle and develop.

250g chestnut mushrooms, thickly sliced

150g dried green lentils, rinsed

1 medium onion, finely diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp tomato purée

700ml vegetable stock

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Crusty bread to serve

Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a large deep pan over high heat until very hot. Add the mushrooms in a single layer and leave undisturbed for 2-3 minutes until browned underneath. Stir and cook for a further 2 minutes until deeply caramelised. Remove and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining olive oil. Add the onion and carrots with a pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more.

Stir in the tomato purée and cook for 1 minute, stirring, until it darkens slightly. Return the mushrooms to the pan.

Add the lentils, stock, thyme sprigs, and bay leaf. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook uncovered for 20-22 minutes until the lentils are tender but still holding their shape.

Remove the thyme and bay leaf. Stir in the soy sauce, taste and adjust seasoning generously. Ladle into deep bowls and serve with plenty of crusty bread.

Created by Clinical Dietitians Yvoni Nicolaidou ([email protected]) and Vasilia Kouppanou ([email protected], urnutrisource.com)