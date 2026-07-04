The police anti-drug squad Ykan on Saturday said it has dismantled a Cyprus-wide drug ring active in the importation and circulation of opiates.

During the investigation, authorities seized approximately 60kg of opiates and investigated a total of 17 related cases. Twenty-one people were arrested, while two others are wanted.

According to police, 16 of the 17 cases have already been registered before the court and were referred to the criminal court for trial while 21 defendants are being held in custody as pre-trial detainees.

During the investigation, testimony was also obtained against three of the defendants, according to which they allegedly imported additional quantities of poppy seeds into Cyprus during the last three months. They face additional charges.

As part of the framework of actions to stop the import of this type of drug, Ykan said that it had contacted a foreign company through which the packages containing the seized quantities had been sent to Cyprus.

The company has since implemented the relevant recommendations and measures to terminate the possibility of sending the specific products to Cyprus.

The bust includes recent seizures of opiates by the police, ranging from 2 to 30 kilograms.