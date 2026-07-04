The division of the island cannot be a solution to the Cyprus problem, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday, speaking at an event for the fallen and missing in Serres, Greece.

“Fifty-two years later, the Greek Cypriot community continues to experience the tragic consequences of the barbaric Turkish invasion. Fifty-two years later, the refugees cannot return to their ancestral homes (…),” he said.

Ioannou emphasised that the government would not “compromise with the fait accompli of the occupation”, describing the status quo as a fundamental violation of human rights and saying that the current situation resembled an “open wound” for many Cypriots .

“(…) Our position is firm and unchangeable. Our goal is the liberation, the reunification of Cyprus, the liberation from the occupation troops and the anachronistic guarantees,” he said.

In this context, he highlighted the support that Cyprus has received from European countries, particularly Greece, saying that Greece had stood by Cyprus’ side for 52 years.

When asked to comment on the mission of the Greek frigate to Cyprus last March, Ioannou noted that, in addition to the pride experienced by Greek Cypriots, the mission’s essential goal was to defend Cypriot Hellenism against potential attacks.

“So, in addition to the symbolic value, it also had a practical contribution to the defence and defensive armouring of Cyprus,” he said.