Eight people were arrested during police operations carried out on Saturday night, with police officers issuing 329 traffic citations – including 96 for speeding.

The arrests were made in connection with offences including drug possession, drink-driving and illegally residing on the island.

During the operation, officers stopped a total of 511 vehicles and carried out checks on 652 drivers and passengers.

Police also inspected 58 premises, resulting in eight reports.

A total of 291 breathalyser tests were conducted, with 30 drivers returning positive results. Ten preliminary roadside drug tests were also carried out, six of which were positive. Twenty-two cars were impounded as part of the operation.