The supply of natural gas and renewable energy across the European Union grew during 2025, while the use of coal and petroleum products saw a continued decline, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat this week.

The supply of natural gas increased by 2.3 per cent compared with 2024, amounting to approximately 13.1 million terajoules, marking the second consecutive year of growth following a sharp decline in 2023.

Meanwhile, the supply of renewable energy totalled 11.5 million terajoules, reflecting a growth of 1.4 per cent despite a substantial reduction in hydropower output.

The supply of nuclear energy rose by a modest 0.2 per cent to reach 650,648 gigawatt-hours.

In contrast, the supply of coal reached its lowest point since records began in 1990, with brown coal supply dropping by 7.7 per cent to 184,741 thousand tonnes and hard coal falling by 3.2 per cent to 107,072 thousand tonnes.

Petroleum products also experienced a downward trend, with supply totalling 448,656 thousand tonnes, which represents a 2.8 per cent decrease compared with 2023.

Regarding electricity generation, renewable energy maintained its status as the leading source of electricity in the European Union, accounting for 47.2 per cent of all production, although this represented a slight decrease of 0.5 per cent compared with 2024.

Electricity generated from fossil fuels increased by 3.2 per cent, contributing 29.6 per cent of total electricity production, while nuclear plants provided 23.2 per cent.

When examining renewable trends in detail, wind energy remained the primary source for the European Union, accounting for 37.5 per cent of the total, followed by solar energy at 27.5 per cent and hydropower at 25.9 per cent.

Solar energy experienced the fastest growth among renewables, increasing by 24.6 per cent throughout 2025, whereas hydropower saw a decline of 11.8 per cent.

At the national level, Denmark recorded the highest share of renewable electricity at 92.4 per cent, followed by Austria at 83.1 per cent and Portugal at 82.9 per cent.

Conversely, Cyprus was recently identified as having the fifth lowest share of electricity generated from renewable sources in the European Union in 2025.

This underscores the persistent challenges Cyprus faces in expanding its green energy capacity, particularly when compared to the European Union average of 47.3 per cent.

Other nations at the lower end of the scale included Malta at 16.2 per cent, the Czech Republic at 16.6 per cent, and Slovakia at 17.8 per cent.